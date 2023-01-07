ED files second chargesheet in excise policy scam

New Delhi, January 6
The ED today filed a supplementary chargesheet against five individuals and seven companies before a special court here under the PMLA in a case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam also involving Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
It is learnt from sources that the agency, however, has not named Sisodia as accused in the case and told the judge that further investigation was underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra; here is the route
Yatra to enter Punjab from Shambhu border on Jan 10, to rema...