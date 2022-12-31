ED freezes Rs 42.21 crore in gaming app case

New Delhi: The ED carried out search operation on 1,548 bank accounts involved in cybercrimes and freezed an amount of Rs 42.21 crore (balance lying in these bank accounts) in a case related to the mobile gamming application, E-nuggets. IANS
Coast Guard to acquire drones
New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard has concluded its first contract for multi-copter (VTOL) drones which can be launched from both ships and shore stations. The acquisition will play a significant role in the reach of Coast Guard units during surveillance and security operations. TNS
Centre reshuffles senior IAS officers
New Delhi: Nineteen bureaucrats have been appointed to different central government departments as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday. PTI
Tunisha’s mum alleges blackmail by co-actor
New Delhi: Tunisha’s mother alleged her death could be a murder and accused Sheezan Khan of blackmailing her.
Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...
Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla
Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2
9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat
The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...