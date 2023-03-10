ED grills K'taka Congress MLA in DA case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today questioned and recorded the statement of Karnataka Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of its probe into disproportionate assets (DA) case against him.

Last year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Karnataka had conducted searches at five places belonging to the Congress MLA on the basis of an ED report on the DA case against him.

According to ACB, the raids were conducted at five locations including the residence of the MLA at Bengaluru Cantonment, a flat at Silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashiva Nagar, GK Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya.

Khan is a former minister and aide of former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

The MLA’s house was also raided earlier by ED in connection with the DA case and IMA case.