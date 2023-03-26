ED grills Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti

New Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's MP daughter Misa Bharti was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate here on Saturday in the land-for-jobs linked money laundering case, officials said. TNS

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

San Francisco: Gordon Moore, Intel Corp. co-founder, who set the pace of progress in the digital age with a simple 1965 prediction of how quickly engineers would boost the chip capacity, has died. He was 94. AP