ED grills Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti

New Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's MP daughter Misa Bharti was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate here on Saturday in the land-for-jobs linked money laundering case, officials said. TNS
Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94
San Francisco: Gordon Moore, Intel Corp. co-founder, who set the pace of progress in the digital age with a simple 1965 prediction of how quickly engineers would boost the chip capacity, has died. He was 94. AP
Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP
Rahul was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after...
Despite India's request, Pak levying fee on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims
1.7 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since 2019
How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream
An immigration consultant who facilitated fake admission let...