ED grills Lalu's daughter in land-for-jobs 'scam'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

The ED today questioned and recorded the statement of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Chanda Yadav under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Indian Railways.

Chanda is the fourth child of Lalu Prasad, a former Railway Minister, to have deposed before the ED in the case till now. Lalu has nine children. On Wednesday, another daughter of Lalu, Ragini Yadav, was questioned.

His MP daughter Misa Bharti and son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav have also been questioned at the agency’s office here in connection with the case.

The agency had raided the premises of Chanda, her sisters Ragini Yadav and Hema Yadav, and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi and Mumbai in March.

The ED had on Monday questioned and recorded the statement of Tejashwi in the case. Misa was similarly questioned by the ED in this case on March 25. The same day, Tejashwi had deposed before the CBI. Both the central agencies recently initiated action in the case with the CBI questioning Lalu Prasad and his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and the ED carrying out raids against the RJD supremo’s family members.