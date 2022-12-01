ED investigates Ashok Leyland in BS-IV 'scam'

New Delhi, November 30
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize assets worth more than Rs 22 crore of former Andhra Pradesh TDP legislator JC Prabhakar Reddy, his associates and companies linked to them in a case related to an alleged BS-IV vehicles scam.
The ED is also probing the role of major automobile manufacturer Ashok Leyland, headquartered in Chennai, in the case.
Reddy is the chairman of the Tadipatri municipality in Anantapur district of the state. He had earlier represented Tadipatri in the Assembly as an MLA of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
A spokesperson for Ashok Leyland is reported to have said the investigation was not against the company, but a “third-party scarp customer”.
