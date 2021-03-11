ED moves HC over presence of Jain's lawyer during quizzing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against a special court’s order allowing Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s counsel to remain present during his interrogation by the probe agency in a money laundering case.

The ED’s plea was mentioned by advocate Zoheb Hossain before Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi who agreed to take it up on Friday.

Hossain said the ED was granted Jain’s remand on May 31, but the special court put the condition of presence of his lawyer at a distance during interrogation which would vitiate the purpose of custody.

Noting that his custodial interrogation was needed to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy, special judge Geetanjali Goel had on Tuesday sent Jain to the ED custody till June 9.

Jain was arrested on Monday under certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Alleging that there were layers of money transfers, Solicitor General Mehta had said the ED wanted to ascertain if the accused was laundering somebody else’s money and if there were other potential beneficiaries.