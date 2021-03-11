ED moves HC over presence of Jain's lawyer during quizzing

New Delhi, June 2
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against a special court’s order allowing Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s counsel to remain present during his interrogation by the probe agency in a money laundering case.
The ED’s plea was mentioned by advocate Zoheb Hossain before Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi who agreed to take it up on Friday.
Hossain said the ED was granted Jain’s remand on May 31, but the special court put the condition of presence of his lawyer at a distance during interrogation which would vitiate the purpose of custody.
Noting that his custodial interrogation was needed to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy, special judge Geetanjali Goel had on Tuesday sent Jain to the ED custody till June 9.
Jain was arrested on Monday under certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Alleging that there were layers of money transfers, Solicitor General Mehta had said the ED wanted to ascertain if the accused was laundering somebody else’s money and if there were other potential beneficiaries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police