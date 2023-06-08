ED moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court order granting interim bail to Delhi excise scam case accused

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order granting 15-day interim bail to Delhi excise scam case accused Magunta Raghava Reddy.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju mentioned it before a Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose for urgent listing.

"There is a matter where regular bail is rejected by trial court, then another bail for wife's health that was also rejected, withdrawn in HC," Raju told the Bench which agreed to take up the matter on Friday.

"We cannot stay an order without hearing the other side," it noted.