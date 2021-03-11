ED names Jacqueline Fernandez an accused in PMLA case

New Delhi: The ED has named actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in its chargesheet filed under the PMLA in a case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. TNS
Glitches mar CUET phase-4 too, exam cancelled
New Delhi: Glitches marred the fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG held on Wednesday with several students claiming the exam at their centres was cancelled. TNS
Adani Group gets nod for energy projects in Lanka
Colombo: Sri Lanka has granted provisional approval to Adani Green Energy for two wind projects of 286 MW and 234 MW for an investment of over USD 500 million in the country's Northern province. PTI
Flipkart fined Rs 1L for low-grade cookers
New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday said it had imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on e-commerce player Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard pressure cookers on its platform. Flipkart has also been directed to notify consumers who bought the pressure cookers (598, in all) sold on its platform, recall the product and reimburse the money to the consumers. TNS
Proceedings against J’khand CM stayed
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings in the Jharkhand High Court on PILs filed against CM Hemant Soren, accusing him of laundering and irregularities while granting mining leases. The SC Bench also reserved its order on a plea filed by the Jharkhand Government and CM challenging the High Court’s order which accepted the maintainability of PIL seeking a probe against Soren. TNS
Malaysian Navy chief in India
Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Humar (R) welcomes Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sani in New Delhi on Wednesday.
