ED questions Kavitha for 10 hours

New Delhi, March 20
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha for around 10 hours today after she appeared before the agency in connection with the Delhi excise policy “scam” case, officials said.
Her questioning began around 11 am and continued till 8:45 pm. She has again been summoned for questioning tomorrow.
Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was first questioned on March 11 for around nine hours following which she was summoned again on March 16.
Kavitha had skipped the deposition last week, citing a pending plea before the Supreme Court for relief against the ED’s action in the case. But the ED had rejected her claim and asked her to depose on March 20. The apex court has decided to hear her petition on March 24.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices
Separatist still at large | 6 FIRs, 114 arrests so far | ISI...
Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco
1 held for pulling down Tricolour in London
India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida
Unveils $75 bn plan to counter China