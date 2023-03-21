ED questions Kavitha for 10 hours

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha for around 10 hours today after she appeared before the agency in connection with the Delhi excise policy “scam” case, officials said.

Her questioning began around 11 am and continued till 8:45 pm. She has again been summoned for questioning tomorrow.

Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was first questioned on March 11 for around nine hours following which she was summoned again on March 16.

Kavitha had skipped the deposition last week, citing a pending plea before the Supreme Court for relief against the ED’s action in the case. But the ED had rejected her claim and asked her to depose on March 20. The apex court has decided to hear her petition on March 24.