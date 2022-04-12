ED questions Mallikarjun Kharge in National Herald case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a corruption case linked to the party-promoted Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

The accused are being probed by the ED in a case linked to the seizure of 3,000 kg of heroin, arms and ammunition from a Lankan boat that was intercepted by the Coast Guard in Indian waters on March 18, 2021.

Sources in the federal financial probe agency said Kharge (79) was summoned for questioning as he happens to be one of the office-bearers with the Young India and Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

Sources said the senior Congress leader arrived at the ED headquarters here shortly before 11 am and his statement was recorded under the PMLA as the agency wanted to understand some issues in the investigation.

The ED has been probing AJL and the role of various Congress leaders under the PMLA since 2016 on the basis of an FIR filed by the CBI.

The National Herald is linked to the Congress. Several of the top party leaders are under the ED scanner and the Income Tax Department in the alleged corruption case involving National Herald, Young India and Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

