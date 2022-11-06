ED questions Manish Sisodia's PA, conducts searches in excise policy scam case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at multiple locations in the Capital and questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s personal assistant in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, officials said today.

The agency has questioned Sisodia’s PA Devendra Sharma and recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA), they said, adding that that his premises were searched and later he was brought to the ED’s office here for questioning.

Sisodia claimed in a tweet that the probe agencies had lodged a “false” case against him and the ED raided his PA’s house and “arrested” him.

The ED, however, has not confirmed about the arrest claim made by Sisodia.

The ED has conducted multiple raids in this case so far. In September, it had arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company Indospirit.

The ED’s case under provisions of the PMLA is based on a CBI FIR that had named Sisodia as one of the accused.

The CBI had raided the premises of the Deputy Chief Minister and some Delhi Government bureaucrats after filing the case.

Arrested?