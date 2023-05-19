ED questions Rabri for 5 hours

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning and recording her statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of the agency’s probe into alleged land-for-jobs scam, officials said.

They said her questioning took place for about five hours, as she reached the ED office here around 11 am and left at 6 pm. In between, she stepped out for about an hour for lunch.

Rabri Devi’s children, including Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, have also been questioned by the agency in the case over the past few months. The ED had raided the premises of Chanda Yadav, Ragini Yadav, Hema Yadav and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi and Mumbai in March this year.

It claimed to have seized “unaccounted cash” of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore during the searches. The alleged scam pertained to the period when Rabri Devi’s husband and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was the Railway Minister in the UPA-1 government.