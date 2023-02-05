ED questions Rahul's aide Alankar in PMLA case

PTI

New Delhi: The ED has questioned ex-banker Alankar Sawai, an aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, under the PMLA as part of probe in a case in which TMC's Saket Gokhale was recently held in Gujarat. TNS

DU students to wear ‘angvastra’ at convocation

New Delhi: At the 99th convocation of Delhi University on February 25, students will be seen in ‘angvastra’ instead of the old ‘colonial gown’. However, it is not mandatory to wear the Indian attire. PTI

US mulls plan to down Chinese balloon over Atlantic

Washington: The Biden administration is considering shooting down a large Chinese “spy” balloon once it is above the Atlantic Ocean so that remnants could be recovered, as per US officials.