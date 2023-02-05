ED questions Rahul's aide Alankar in PMLA case

New Delhi: The ED has questioned ex-banker Alankar Sawai, an aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, under the PMLA as part of probe in a case in which TMC's Saket Gokhale was recently held in Gujarat. TNS
DU students to wear ‘angvastra’ at convocation
New Delhi: At the 99th convocation of Delhi University on February 25, students will be seen in ‘angvastra’ instead of the old ‘colonial gown’. However, it is not mandatory to wear the Indian attire. PTI
US mulls plan to down Chinese balloon over Atlantic
Washington: The Biden administration is considering shooting down a large Chinese “spy” balloon once it is above the Atlantic Ocean so that remnants could be recovered, as per US officials.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...
Drug menace has assumed alarming proportions: High Court chides Punjab Govt
Punjab Governor has already placed the state govt in dock fo...
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...
Geologists collect samples from Thathri in J-K's Doda
21 structures, including houses, a mosque and a madrasa, see...