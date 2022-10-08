ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today launched fresh raids in connection with its probe under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at 35 locations across Delhi, Punjab and Telangana in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, officials said.

Liquor firms on radar Searches conducted in Delhi, Punjab and some places in Hyderabad

Number of liquor distributors, companies and linked entities searched

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while reacting to the ED action, said hundreds of raids by central agencies to find evidence against his deputy Manish Sisodia had yielded nothing. “Hundreds of sleuths of the ED and the CBI are being wasted for dirty politics,” he said.

The searches were carried out at 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab and some places in Hyderabad, the officials said, adding that a number of liquor distributors, companies and linked entities were searched after the agency obtained a few new leads in the case during questioning of various accused.

The ED has so far conducted over 103 raids in the case and had arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, last month in the case. Mahandru is one of the accused named in the CBI FIR in connection with the case. The ED case under the PMLA is based on the CBI FIR that had named Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as an accused among others.

