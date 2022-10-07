ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy

New Delhi, October 7
The ED on Friday launched fresh raids in connection with its money-laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, official sources said.
The searches are being carried out at about 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab and some places in Hyderabad, they said.
Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are being searched, sources said.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted 103 raids in this case till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, last month.
The money-laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.
The liquor scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi L-G recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy, 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.
