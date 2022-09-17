ED raids 40 sites in connection with Delhi excise policy case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 16

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted fresh raids at 40 locations across the country as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.

AAP’s Amanatullah held in graft case The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a graft case, officials said. The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan heads as the chairman. The ACB on Friday conducted searches at Khan’s house and other premises linked to him and seized Rs 24 lakh as well as two unlicensed weapons, the officials said. PTI

Reacting sharply, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I advise the Centre to do positive things for progress of the country instead of harassing everyone with the CBI and the ED.” “I haven’t been able to understand what this liquor scam is. One of their (BJP) leaders said it was a scam of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. How can it be a scam of Rs 1.5 lakh crore when the entire Delhi budget is Rs 70,000 crore? Another leader said it was a Rs 8,000-crore scam, yet another said it was a Rs 1,100-crore scam. The L-G said it was Rs 144-crore scam and the CBI said it was Rs 1 crore scam.”

The ED officials said the raids were being conducted on the premises of those linked to liquor business in Nellore and some other cities in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR. The agency teams were escorted by the police and personnel of Central Armed Police Forces, they said.

This is the second round of raids by the ED in the case.

The policy, which was being implemented since November 17, 2021, was scrapped by the Kejriwal government this July following a CBI probe recommended by Delhi L-G VK Saxena into its implementation. The ED case stems from a CBI FIR in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some Delhi Government bureaucrats have been named as accused.

Meanwhile, agency officials today questioned AAP leader and minister in the Delhi Government Satyendar Jain, lodged in the Tihar Jail, in connection with the case and recorded his statement.

