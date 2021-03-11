ED raids BSP MP's house in case linked to brother Ansari

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 18

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided BSP MP Afzal Ansari’s official residence in Delhi as part of multi-city searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to his jailed brother and alleged mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, officials said.

The government accommodation at Janpath in central Delhi of the MP from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh was covered during the raids, which were carried out along with a CRPF security escort, the officials said. The searches were also conducted at the MP’s premises in Ghazipur, Mohammadabad (in Ghazipur district), Mau and Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, apart from Delhi, in the case linked to Mukhtar and his alleged associates, they added. The action was aimed at gathering evidence against Mukhtar and his associates, the officials said.

A five-time former MLA, Mukhtar is lodged in a jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh. He is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases, including those relating to land grabbing, murder and extortion, and he is facing trial in several of them.