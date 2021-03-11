ED raids Jain's house

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at the residence of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain as part of a money-laundering investigation being conducted against him.

The raids, including at the residential premises, in Delhi and certain other locations, were conducted as part of a “follow-up” in the case, the officials said.

Arrested on May 30, Jain has been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is in ED custody till June 9.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel on May 31 issued a remand order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, sought Jain’s custodial interrogation for 14 days.

Mehta, seeking Jain’s custody, told the court that the agency was trying to find out whether the accused was laundering somebody else’s money or if there were other potential beneficiaries. Mehta further told the court, “This is not a one-time offence. This is of a recurring nature which may still be going on. He (Jain) may be able to throw light during custodial interrogation.”

The agency had earlier provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain’s family and companies.