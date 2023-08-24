ED raids premises of Baghel's adviser, 2 OSDs; it's b'day gift, says Chhattisgarh CM

New Delhi, August 23
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted searches on the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political adviser Vinod Verma and two of his officers on special duty (OSDs) in Raipur and Durg districts, sources said.
In Durg, the searches were also conducted on the premises of a businessman, sources said, while refusing to divulge the case in connection with the action has been taken.
CM Baghel, who turned 62 today, in a sarcastic X post said, "Respected Prime Minister and Mr Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political adviser, OSD and close aides.”
The ED has been investigating different cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to alleged coal and liquor scams, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application. In the last two days, the ED conducted searches at several locations in Raipur and Durg. — TNS
house of Jharkhand FM’s son searched too
The ED on Wednesday conducted searches on the house and other premises linked to Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oroan's son Rohit Oraon and some others as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged liquor scam in the state
