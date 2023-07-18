ED raids TN minister, his MP son in money laundering case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 17

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches on the premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining, official sources said. According to the sources, the ED recovered around Rs 70 lakh cash from the premises of the minister. The statement of the father-son duo may also be recorded during the searches.

The 72-year-old minister is the second in the Cabinet of Chief Minister MK Stalin to come under the ED’s scanner after Transport Minister Senthil Balaji. Balaji was raided and arrested by the agency in June as part of alleged cash-for-jobs linked to the money laundering case investigation.

Sources said the raids were conducted in Chennai and in Ponmudy’s bastion Villupuram. The DMK dubbed the action as “vendetta”.

#Enforcement Directorate #Tamil Nadu