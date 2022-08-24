ED registers PMLA case over Delhi excise policy 'scam'

PTI

New Delhi, August 23

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy in which Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others are allegedly involved, agency sources said.

The move could spell more trouble for Sisodia after the recent CBI action against him, they said. CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed his deputy might be arrested in two to three days. Party spokesperson Sanjay Singh tweeted, “Manish ji is ready to go to jail but not ready to bow down.” Union Minister Anurag Thakur called AAP a party of liars, alleging the “Kejriwal model” of governance had failed.

The sources said the ED would probe if there were irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy unveiled in November last year. The ED would analyse if individuals and companies involved in the policy-making and related entities generated any “proceeds of crime under the definition of the PMLA” and if there was any possible creation of illegal or benami assets, sources said. Kejriwal and Sisodia are on a tour of the poll-bound Gujarat.

