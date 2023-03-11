New Delhi, March 11
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized “unaccounted cash” of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family in connection with the railways land for job ‘scam’ linked money laundering case.
It said the investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad’s family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.
The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Prasad’s family members including that of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried
On Friday, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took contro...
ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected in raids against Lalu Prasad’s family
‘Investigation underway to unearth more investments made on ...
DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4
‘Hiding under the bed, I used to think how I will teach a le...
BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case
Heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramilitary forc...
Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment
The deceased had come from Dubai to meet her friend, a softw...