ED searches Jharkhand IAS officer’s premises, others in PMLA case linked to land grab case

Ranchi, April 13
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches on multiple premises, including that of an IAS officer, in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged land grab case, official sources said.
The raids are taking place at a total of 22 places in these states and the premises of Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Chhavi Ranjan, who served as the Deputy Commissioner in state capital Ranchi earlier, are being searched.
The premises linked to some private persons and some other state government officers are also being searched, they said.
The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
