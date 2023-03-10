New Delhi, March 10
The ED produced former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested in a money-laundering case related to the excise policy, before a city court on Friday and sought his custody for 10 days.
There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.
The supporters of the AAP staged a protest outside the court premises and raised slogans in Sisodia's support, whereas those from the BJP staged a protest seeking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the case.
The federal agency produced Sisodia before special judge MK Nagpal.
The ED arrested Sisodia on Thursday evening in Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in connection with a case being probed by the CBI pertaining to alleged corruption in the formation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples with Australian PM Albanese
The two sides ink 4 agreements providing for cooperation in ...
ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case
The federal agency produces Sisodia before special judge MK ...
Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas
No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state
Accepted that hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in rural a...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...