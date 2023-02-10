ED seizes Rs 1.4 cr from premises of Kolkata firm

New Delhi, February 9
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 1.40 crore cash from the premises of a Kolkata-based company and identified a person, who was “handling illegal cash of a minister” allegedly generated from coal smuggling.
In an official statement, the ED today said it raided the premises of the Gajraj Group in Kolkata yesterday on the basis of a “specific” intelligence input that a “highly influential political person” was making an attempt to launder the proceeds of crime originating from coal smuggling through his “close confidant” Manjit Singh Grewal, alias Jitti Bhai.
“The seized cash of Rs 1.4 crore was part of the total cash payment of approximately Rs 9 crore, for a property — Salasar guest house — at an under-valued price,” the agency said.
