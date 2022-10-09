ED seizes Rs 1cr in Delhi excise policy case raids

New Delhi, October 8
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 1 crore in cash yesterday after it raided 35 locations in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Telangana as part of its probe under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, officials said today.
The officials said that nearly Rs 1 crore in cash was seized from a location during the raids conducted against liquor businessmen, distribution companies and linked entities. Several digital devices and documents were also seized, they added, but they refused to disclose its location.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch
First such initiative by Air Force since Independence
Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna
Part of 90th anniversary celebrations of IAF I Indigenous LC...