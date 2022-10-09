ED seizes Rs 1cr in Delhi excise policy case raids

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 1 crore in cash yesterday after it raided 35 locations in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Telangana as part of its probe under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, officials said today.

The officials said that nearly Rs 1 crore in cash was seized from a location during the raids conducted against liquor businessmen, distribution companies and linked entities. Several digital devices and documents were also seized, they added, but they refused to disclose its location.