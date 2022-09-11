ED seizes Rs 7 crore after raids on Kolkata gaming app promoters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it had seized more than Rs 7 crore after its officials raided the promoters of a Kolkata-based mobile gaming app company as part of its probe under provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED, while issuing a statement with regard to its raids, also released a picture showing bundles of seized Rs 500 currency notes along with a few in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 200 stacked on a bed.

The searches were conducted at six locations of the gaming app named “E-Nuggets” and its promoter identified as Aamir Khan and others, the ED said in the statement.

“So far, more than Rs 7 crore has been found at the premises and the counting is still in progress,” it added. The ED’s PMLA case stems from an FIR filed by the Kolkata Police against the company and its promoters in February 2021. This FIR was registered at the Park Street Police Station based on a complaint filed by the Federal Bank authorities before a court in Kolkata, the agency said.