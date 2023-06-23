Education basis of our bond: Jill Biden

Washington: Education is a cornerstone of the bond between India and the US, First Lady Jill Biden has said as she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing an opportunity to all Indians, especially girls, to pursue education and enhance their skills. These remarks were made by Jill on Wednesday where Modi and the First Lady participated in the “Skilling For Future Event” organised by the National Science Foundation (NSF).
