Budget: Education set for hi-tech boost

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 1

Three centres of excellence in artificial intelligence (AI), an ambitious plan to skill lakhs of youths over the next three years, and development of new-age courses like coding, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing and drones are part of this year’s Budget announcements for the education sector. The highlight of the sector is a record allocation of Rs 1.12 lakh crore. The Ministry of Education said while the school education has been allocated Rs 68,804.85 crore, higher education received Rs 44,094.62 crore.

Sector allocation 2023-24 Rs 1.12 l cr 2022-23 Rs 1.04 l cr 8.2% increase

This year’s sector allocations mark a rise of 8.2 per cent over 2022-23, when Rs 1,04,277 crore was allocated. The FM today announced the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 to skill lakhs of youths in the next three years.

“On-job training, industry partnership and alignment of courses with needs of the industry will be emphasised. The scheme will also cover new-age courses for the industry like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, and IOT,” the FM said. In furtherance of the national self-reliance goals, the FM also announced a plan to “Make AI in India” and “Make AI work for India”.

“Three centres of excellence for AI will be set up in top educational institutions. Leading industry players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research, develop cutting-edge applications and scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health, and sustainable cities,” she said.

A national digital library for children and adolescents to make up for the pandemic-induced learning loss will also come up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels, and device agnostic accessibility.

AI centres, 100 labs for 5G apps