Efforts on to spread PM's message: EAM

Tribune News Service

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said activities initiated abroad to give the message that India was the “mother of democracy”. Replying to a question by BJP member Rakesh Sinha on what India was doing after PM unsettled the civilisational discourse on the origins of democracy by saying India was the mother of democracy, Jaishankar said, “We have initiated activities abroad through our centres to emphasise the message.” TNS

‘Fears over cancer from radiation unfounded’

Minister of Science and Technology and Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday that people's fears in respect of cancers related to radiation and mining projects were undue. "We conducted an in-house study to find out whether any scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre died of cancer due to radiation. There was none," the minister said in reply to a question.