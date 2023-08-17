Pune couple and their 7-year-old son take it upon themselves to fill potholes on city roads

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 17

There is a saying, “If you want something done, do it yourself.” Exemplifying this, a family of three in Pune, Maharashtra, took it upon themselves to fill the potholes on their city’s roads on Independence Day this year.

Forty-four-old Ashish Jagtap, who is an IT employee, along with his wife, Fahmin, and their seven-year-old son, Ayanash, celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the 77th Independence Day by filling the potholes on the roads with whatever material they could lay their hands on.

The family took to fixing potholes on a 3-km stretch of the road from NIBM to Undri, reported Pune Times Mirror.

A family of three, including a seven-year-old boy, taking up the cudgels on behalf of motorists facing a harrowing time due to potholes on a 3-km stretch of the road from NIBM to Undri is something adorable. “The thought of fixing the potholes on this stretch dawned upon me when… pic.twitter.com/ec57NQpOHU — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) August 17, 2023

Speaking to Pune Times Mirror, Jagtap said he thought about taking on this endeavour after his son asked him about the poor condition of the roads in the city.

He added that he had bought the required bricks, cement and sand with his own money.

The family has fixed nine to 10 potholes in the area and plan to continue doing so every Sunday. According to Jagtap, they have received positive and encouraging response from the onlookers.

Jagtap told Pune Times Mirror that he does not hold any animosity towards the administration, but it is his duty as a father that compelled him to do what he is doing.

