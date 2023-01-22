Egypt Prez to be chief guest at R-Day function

New Delhi, January 21
Egypt's President Gen (retd) Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who has been invited as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, will be in India from January 24 to 26. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Sisi had earlier visited India in October 2015 to participate in the third India-Africa Forum Summit which was followed by his State visit in September 2016. India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties this year. Egypt has also been invited as "guest country" during India’s G20 presidency in 2022-23. "President Sisi will have a delegation-level talks with the PM on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," the
MEA said.
