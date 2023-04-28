Eid prayers: Several booked in Aligarh for offering namaz on road

Aligarh (UP), April 28
Several unnamed persons have been booked for offering namaz outside two mosques in the old city area in violation of prohibitory orders on Eid last week, police said on Friday.
City Superintendent Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat told the media that clerics had assured the district authorities ahead of Eid that no one will be allowed to offer prayers on roads outside mosques.
“Despite such assurances a large number of people offered prayers on the road outside the Eidgah ground under Delhi Gate Police Station and another mosque in a locality under Kotwali police station,” said the officer, adding, the FIRs were lodged on April 26.
Police are reviewing video footage of the day to identify those who participated in the outside prayers.
Earlier police in Kanpur said they have booked more than 2,000 people on similar charges in three FIRs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even without any complaint
Apex Court bench termed hate speeches a “serious offence cap...
Delhi Police to lodge FIR on sexual harassment complaints of women wrestlers, Solicitor General tells Supreme Court
Country’s top wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Manta...
Filing of FIR against Brij Bhushan is first step towards victory: Wrestlers
Bajrang Punia thanked all the sports persons who supported t...
Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan suicide case
Special CBI court cites lack of evidence against Sooraj Panc...
Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
All government offices, boards/corporations and educational ...