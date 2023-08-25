Eight people killed as jeep falls into gorge in Kerala’s Wayanad district

Wayanad, August 25
Eight people, mostly women were killed when a jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Wayanad district on Friday, police said.
They said there were at least 12 people in the jeep when the accident took place at around 3.30 pm on the Valad-Mananthavady road.
“The jeep was returning to Makkimala with women working in a private tea estate,” a local resident told the media.
The victims were rushed to a hospital at Mananthavady but police said eight of them lost their lives. “The condition of at least two people is serious,” a senior police official told PTI.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed Forest Minister AK Saseendran, who was in Kozhikode, to rush to the accident site.
The CM gave directions to coordinate all measures including the treatment of the injured and take care of other necessary things, a CMO statement said here.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur ethnic violence: Supreme Court transfers 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam
Victims and witnesses in these cases will be at liberty to g...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs
Hits out at the CM for the ‘breaking down of law and order s...
AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead
AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang accuses BJP of trying ...
Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on
All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and ro...
Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses
To also increase the amount of savings international student...