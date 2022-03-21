Elderly man on hunger strike outside collector's office in Maharashtra's Dhule dies; kin allege apathy by officials

PTI

Mumbai, March 21

A 70-year-old man who, along with his wife, was sitting on hunger strike in Dhule district of Maharashtra seeking alimony for their young daughter, died prompting his relatives to allege that he became the victim of the apathy of the administration.

A police official said Sudhanwa Bhadane died on March 20 outside the Dhule district collector's office.

The deceased and wife Ranjana resorted to a hunger strike seeking alimony for their daughter, who was abandoned by her husband, on March 14.

Ranjana was admitted to hospital where her condition is said to be stable, the official added.

Relatives of the Bhadanes alleged that no official from the local administration intervened and tried to resolve the issue after the couple sat on fast.

The kin of the deceased said they would not accept the body until action was taken against officials concerned and justice given to the Bhadane family, the police official said.