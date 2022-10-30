Election Commission likely to announce Gujarat poll schedule this week

New Delhi, October 30
The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for the Gujarat Assembly polls this week.
Citing convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat poll schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh election dates earlier this month.
While election in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8.
By keeping the counting date for Himachal nearly a month after polling, the Commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.
In 2017, the polls in the two states were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18.
Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after Himachal poll schedule was announced.
According to the EC website, assembly polls in Gujarat and HP were held together at least in 1998, 2007 and 2012.
The term of the 182-member Gujarat legislative Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
‘Their intention is bad’: Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat
Said if the BJP wants to do so, it should do it across the c...
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling under way for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Caught unawares over his sudden shifting of gears, Gandhi's ...
Powers being seized by a section, may lead to presidential form of govt: Mamata Banerjee
Urges the judiciary to ensure that the federal structure of ...