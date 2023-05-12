Election Commission rejects Cong claim on EVMs in Karnataka

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

The Election Commission today rejected the claims made by the Congress that the panel used the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the Karnataka Assembly polls, which were earlier deployed in South Africa and asked the party to bring to justice “rumour-mongers”, who targeted it with false information.

In a communication addressed to AICC in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, the panel said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) for voting in the southern state.

Manipur violence pre-planned: cong The Congress on Thursday said the Manipur violence seemed ‘pre-planned’

It demanded immediate imposition of President’s rule in state to help restore peace

Also sought compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in violence

The Congress had written to the commission on May 8, raising concerns and seeking clarification over the deployment of EVMs in the elections, saying these were previously deployed in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification.

“The concern arises from the fact that this commission has deployed EVMs which were previously deployed for elections in South Africa. We have been informed of this by various sources including the fact that all these EVMs have been received directly back from South Africa without going through the process of re-validation and re-verification by the appropriate software/mechanisms by the manufacturer i.e. ECIL, as also certification by the EC. This puts in serious doubt the entire validation process of the EVM itself,” Surjewala had said in its complaint.

Citing records, the panel said the Congress had specific knowledge that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs would be used in Karnataka.