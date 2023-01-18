Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today

PTI

New Delhi, January 18

The Election Commission will announce the schedule of assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Wednesday afternoon.

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm here for the purpose.

The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March.

While the term of the Nagaland assembly ends on March 12, the terms of Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22, respectively.

The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.

Sources had earlier indicated that the poll schedule of the three states would be chalked out keeping in mind Board examinations and movement of security forces.

The three north-eastern states are the first to have assembly polls this year.

While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. National People's Party, the only party from the North-East to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.