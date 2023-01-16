Elections on agenda, BJP meet from today

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 15

Preparations for the forthcoming nine Assembly elections are on the agenda of the key BJP national executive meeting commencing in the Capital on Monday.

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, top ministers and party office-bearers will attend the two-day meeting, which BJP president JP Nadda will chair.

Extension for Nadda as the party chief is an important organisational agenda likely to be taken up at the meeting, with his three-year tenure ending this month. Following the precedent of Shah getting a similar extension as BJP chief on the eve of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nadda could get an extension until 2024 General Election, said party sources.

Any such extension would finally have to be ratified by the BJP parliamentary board, the highest decision-making body of the party.

Top on the national executive agenda would be gearing up for the Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

The BJP is facing tough challenges in Karnataka, Telangana and northeastern states, where it is yet to firm up coalitions. The BJP is in power in Karnataka, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, and a junior partner in ruling coalitions in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram.