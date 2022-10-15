Electoral bonds scheme transparent, claims govt

ANI

New Delhi, October 14

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that the methodology of the electoral bonds scheme is a “completely transparent” mode of political funding and it is impossible to get black money or unaccounted money.

Defending the electoral bonds scheme before a Bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there was no scope for black money in the electoral bonds scheme. The Solicitor General said, “Methodology of donation is so transparent, it is impossible to get black money... It is most transparent and to say it strikes at democracy is wrong.”

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the provisions of the Finance Act-2017 which paved the way for anonymous poll bonds.