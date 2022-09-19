Elgar case: Bombay High Court to pass order today on DU professor Hany Babu's bail plea

PTI

Mumbai, September 19

The Bombay High Court would give its order on Monday on a bail plea filed by Delhi University's associate professor Hany Babu, who is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A division bench of Justices NM Jamdar and NR Borkar has been hearing the bail plea since August.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is conducting a probe into the case, has accused Babu of being a co-conspirator in propagating Maoist activities and ideology on the instructions of leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation.

Hany Babu was arrested in July 2020 in the case and is currently lodged at the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. He approached the High Court in June this year, challenging an order of the special NIA court here which rejected his bail plea earlier this year.

Babu in his plea said the special court had "erred" in holding that there existed prima facie incriminating material against him.

#Mumbai #National Investigation Agency NIA