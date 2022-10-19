Eliminate safe havens for terrorists: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

Calling for the international community to work faster for “eliminating safe heavens” for terrorists and criminals, PM Narendra Modi today said there was a need for a global response to present-day crime, as threats had transnational dimensions.

High time world came together When forces of good cooperate, forces of crime can’t operate. It’s time world came together to defeat threats. Narendra Modi, PM Pakistan FIA chief mum on Dawood Ibrahim Pak FIA chief Mohsin Butt chose to keep mum when asked by media about fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed, suspected to be cocooned in his country

Addressing the inaugural session of the 90th Interpol General Assembly here, PM Modi also highlighted that when the “forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime cannot operate”. He warned about the harmful globalised threats that the world faces — terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organised crime. Noting that the pace of change of dangers from criminals was faster than earlier, Modi said, “When threats are global, the response cannot be just local. It is high time the world came together to defeat these threats.”

After inaugurating the event, the Prime Minister also released a commemorative postage stamp and a Rs 100 coin to mark the 90th General Assembly. He was welcomed at the venue by Home Minister Amit Shah, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi and Secretary General Jurgen Stock.

Addressing the gathering, comprising delegates from 195 member countries of Interpol, which also included a delegation from Pakistan, led by its Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Mohsin Butt, Modi said India had been combating transnational terrorism for decades. “Long before the world woke up to it, we knew the price of safety and security. Thousands of our people made the ultimate sacrifice in this fight,” he noted.

Asserting that “a safe and secure world is a shared responsibility of the global community”, Modi said, “There can be no safe havens for the corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs or organised crime.”

“Such crimes against people in one place are crimes against everyone, crimes against humanity. Further, these not only harm our present but also impact our future generations. Police and law enforcement agencies need to devise procedures and protocols to increase cooperation. Interpol can help by speeding up red corner notices (RCNs) for fugitive offenders,” the PM said.

In his 14-minute speech, Modi impressed upon the fact that terrorism was not limited to physical space and had spread its presence through online radicalisation and cyber threats. “At the click of a button, an attack can be executed or systems can be brought to their knees...,” he added.