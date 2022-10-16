 Embrace change, show courage: Shashi Tharoor in final appeal to Congress electors day before party president polls : The Tribune India

Embrace change, show courage: Shashi Tharoor in final appeal to Congress electors day before party president polls

While Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change, Kharge is considered the favourite and the ‘unofficial official candidate’ with a large number of senior leaders backing him

Embrace change, show courage: Shashi Tharoor in final appeal to Congress electors day before party president polls

Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference at the UPCC office in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, October 16

Calling on electors to show courage to “embrace change”, Congress’ presidential polls candidate Shashi Tharoor on Sunday asserted that in the change he envisions, the party’s “values and loyalties” will remain the same with only the ways of achieving the goals undergoing a transformation.

In his “last appeal” to the over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates who constitute the electoral college to pick the next AICC chief, Tharoor noted that from his conversations over the last few days he gathered that many of them may have concerns or hesitation about change.

While Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change, Kharge is considered the favourite and the ‘unofficial official candidate’ with a large number of senior leaders backing him.

“It is natural to have concerns about change in any organisation of the scale and size like ours, that’s why I want to address this directly,” Tharoor said in his video appeal which he posted on Twitter.

“In the conversations that we had in the last few days, I gather that many of you have not still made up your minds (on who to vote for). I recognise that while my message of decentralisation, modernisation and inclusivity may appeal to you, you still have concerns and hesitation about change,” he said.

The Congress has endured as an important force in Indian politics because time and and time again when the situation demanded, it was willing to embrace change, Tharoor said and cited the examples of the 1991 economic liberalisation, generational change effected with Rajiv Gandhi being brought about after losing a tall leader like Indira Gandhi and the green revolution in the 1960s and 70s.

Many people would notice that due to these changes the party was strengthened, he said, underlining that change is not easy and it is dicomforting to adopt.

“Now for many, embrace of the new also seems to imply a rebuke of the old. I want to clarify in no uncertain terms that the change I envision is one that combines the wisdom of the old and the energy of the new,” Tharoor said. “Our values and loyalties will remain the same and yet the ways in which we seek to achieve our shared goals will need to change”.

He said the thing that is most needed for this change is courage.

It does not matter who becomes president but what matters is that does the Congress and its workers have the courage to embrace change, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

“Whatever the outcome may be, I believe every vote for me provides a signal, not just to the party but to the country, that the Congress is willing to change and is willing to do whatever is needed to reinvigorate ourselves and take on the divisive forces of the BJP,” he said. “All party workers and citizens of the country are waiting for your answer.” “I still remain optimistic because I believe that courage is at the very core of the Congress, our predecessors took on an empire, took on the forces of hate, oppression and division, and they won. They won because the soul of the Congress was built on millions of acts of courage not just by leaders but by Congress workers just like each one of us today. I believe that legacy endures in you even today,” Tharoor said.

“When you stand in that booth with your secret ballot there is no other force there with you except your own conscience and your own courage. I hope we will exercise not just our vote but also our legacy of our courage,” he added.

In his message to the delegates, Tharoor also said Monday morning they are all are going to do something historic and as a faithful Congress person, probably it would be for the first time they will vote for the post of the party president.

“I hope you would be knowing about the 10 points of my manifesto. You know that I want to bring about decentralisation, modernisation in the party and my dream is to make it more inclusive,” he said.

With Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not in the running for the party president’s post, a non-Gandhi would be at the helm after over 24 years following the polling on Monday and counting on Wednesday.

The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

#Shashi Tharoor

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment

A war Russia set to win

2
Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar of 'Sasural Simar Ka' hangs herself in Indore home

3
Haryana

Indian, Nigerian students clash at Gurugram private university campus; foreigners seek embassy’s intervention

4
Punjab

Punjab's AAP government presents report card of its 7 months performance, says took historic decisions

5
Trending

Tina Dabi's ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan posts new picture with wife, fans curious if it's from his honeymoon

6
Punjab

India's biggest bio-energy plant begins ops tomorrow in Punjab's Lehragaga

7
Nation

Battle of videos: BJP puts out animation video of Rahul Gandhi, Congress pays back in same coin

8
Nation

Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express passengers robbed at gunpoint near Patna

9
Sports

Pakistan’s Babar Azam gets a pleasant surprise; all T20 World Cup captains come together to celebrate his birthday

10
Entertainment

After Kanye West comments on her weight, Lizzo addresses it with video clip

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

CBI to grill Sisodia today, Section 144 imposed outside his Delhi house

Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning

Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...

Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Voting begins in Kharge vs Tharoor contest

Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president

Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...

Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee

Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee

Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...

PM Modi, AAP leaders wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today

PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN

PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN

With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...


Cities

View All

Snatchers’ gang busted, 3 held

Snatchers' gang busted in Amritsar, 3 held

2 rival groups clash over old enmity in Majitha subdivision; shots fired

Pingalwara signs MoU with university for free education to kids with special needs

Excise Dept seizes 245-litre alcohol in Tarn Taran village

Finally, police book 5 for attacking Tarn Taran woman

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

PU POLLS: Campaigning ends, groups step up last-ditch efforts to woo students

PU polls: Campaigning ends, groups step up last-ditch efforts to woo students

PU polls: Visually challenged students stage protest

PU polls: Vicky Middukhera still a poster boy for SOI

Year on, Mullanpur gets contaminated water supply

Chandigarh MC frees Rs 10-crore land from encroachers

Delhi women panel chief Swati Maliwal claims attack on her residence

Man attacks Delhi women panel chief Swati Maliwal's house, apprehended

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘poor’ category

Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Sukhpal Khaira slam Arvind Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia, Jain with Bhagat Singh

Men climb walls to enter DU's Miranda House Diwali fest; students allege harassment, FIR after video surfaces

Inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Jalandhar: Jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Stubble-burning leads to accident in Shahkot, two killed

Jalandhar: Peddler held with heroin, cellphones

Officials crack down on food adulteration in Jalandhar

Kapurthala leads in paddy lifting & payment

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Illegal pistol seized from dismissed policeman who conducted recce

Miscreants attack family, damage cars in Ludhiana

Five nabbed with heroin, intoxicants in Ludhiana

Central Jail inculcating sportsmanship in inmates

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

Patiala: 'Extra duties' affect routine work of health officials

200-kg polythene bags confiscated in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib: Woman, kids hurt in acid attack