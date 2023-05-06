Emergency landing by Bangladesh flight in Patna

IANS

Patna: A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu with 77 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport here on Friday due to a snag. PTI

Ahead of Modi’s visit, temple vandalised in Oz

Melbourne: A temple in Australia has been vandalised ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the country on May 23. A wall of Swaminarayan temple in Sydney was spray-painted with a message against Modi.