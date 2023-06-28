Emergency landing by copter, Mamata Banerjee hurt

PTI

New Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffered ligament injuries when her helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke airbase near Siliguri due to bad weather on Tuesday. TNS

Need to retain sedition law, says panel chief

New Delhi: Amid a clamour for repeal of sedition law, Law Commission chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said on Tuesday it was a key tool to “safeguard India’s integrity”.