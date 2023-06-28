Emergency landing by copter, Mamata Banerjee hurt

New Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffered ligament injuries when her helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke airbase near Siliguri due to bad weather on Tuesday. TNS
Need to retain sedition law, says panel chief
New Delhi: Amid a clamour for repeal of sedition law, Law Commission chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said on Tuesday it was a key tool to “safeguard India’s integrity”.
PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition
‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...
Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%
Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay
It's pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days
9 landslides, one cloudburst, 6 flash floods reported in Him...