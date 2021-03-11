Emergency provision invoked to step up power generation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

The Centre has invoked an emergency procedure under Section 11 of the Electricity Act to compel imported coal-based plants to begin generating power. In return, power producers have been allowed to pass on their costs to the consumers, something not allowed under the existing power purchase agreements (PPAs).

17,600 MW total capacity of plants using imported coal 7,600 MW capacity already revived after govt order

The government hopes that this will bring online 10,000 MW of power daily from imported coal plants, which have a total capacity of 17,600 MW. Already, 7,600 MW of capacity has been revived after the government allowed passing on of higher costs to consumers. The entire 17,600 MW capacity has been shut as the PPAs did not allow pass through of higher cost of imported coal, which has skyrocketed four times in the past one year.

The higher costs will be worked out by a committee with representation from the Ministry of Power, Central Electricity Authority and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission. This panel will ensure that the benchmark rates of power worked out meet all the prudent cost of importing costlier coal, said an official release.

The government is also putting a lot of onus on the states to tide over the power crisis after demand went up by 20 per cent due to the hot weather conditions. There is also a mismatch in daily arrival of coal and declining stocks of coal at plants. Due to high costs, the imported coal for blending was already at a low of 37 million tonnes in 2015-16, which is down to negligible amounts currently.

This aspect was reviewed by Power Minister RK Singh at a virtual meeting with states. He asked the states to place orders for import of coal for blending so that it reached power plants this month itself. He also wanted the states to increase the output from captive mines.

While Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have placed import orders, Punjab and Gujarat are in an advanced stage to do so. Rajasthan and MP are in the process of issuing tenders. Haryana, UP, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand have not yet issued tenders. India is also planning to reopen over 100 coal mines previously considered financially unsustainable.

