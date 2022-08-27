Emotions run high as Bench, Bar bid farewell to CJI Ramana

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 26

With the Bar and Bench heaping praise on him, it was an emotional farewell for Chief Justice of India NV Ramana who demitted office on Friday after serving as a judge of the Supreme Court for more than eight years.

It was a rare occasion to see unanimity among CJI-designate Justice UU Lalit, Attorney General KK Vegugopal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh and senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Dushyant Dave and several other advocates as they described the persona of the man they would miss a lot.

If he were in politics... Had he been in politics, he would have been PM today. —SCBA president Vikas Singh on CJI Ramana

“A student leader at 18, a journalist at 20, a lawyer at 25 and he wanted to be a politician, but ultimately joined the legal profession. Had he (CJI Ramana) been in politics, he would have been the PM today,” said Vikas Singh, much to the amusement of the outgoing CJI.

While delivering his farewell speech, Dave broke down. “You have been a citizens’ judge...I cannot hold back my emotions today. You performed your duty with spine. You upheld the rights...you upheld the constitution...you maintained a system of checks and balances. You are leaving the court in great hands of Justice Lalit and Justice Kohli. We will miss you,” Dave said. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal praised the CJI for calling the government to answer in turbulent times. “Even in turbulent times, you have ensured that the dignity and the integrity of the court is maintained,” Sibal said.