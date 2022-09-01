Employment rate among youth at 5-year low: Varun Gandhi

New Delhi, September 1
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday cited the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data to claim that employment rate among youths has a hit five-year low.
He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently asked government departments to fill up 10 lakh job vacancies and added that none of them have been able to frame a solid plan so far.
“How long the struggling youth will wait,” he asked in a tweet.
The CMIE data, he said, showed that the youth’s employment rate has fallen to 10.4 per cent from 20.9 per cent earlier.
The Pilibhit MP has been critical of the government on a host of issues, including its handling of the issue of employment.
In June, Modi had asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a “mission mode” in the next year and a half.
The direction from the prime minister had come following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had said.
