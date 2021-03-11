Encourage people to hoist Tricolour: MHA to states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a communication to all states and the union territories (UTs) advising them to actively encourage people to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had noted that under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence, a special campaign, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, was being organised between August 13 and 15.